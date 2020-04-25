10 Things to Watch: 2020 Racer X Rider Draft

Since the 2020 (virtual) NFL draft kicked off on Thursday night, to massive ratings because the world is starved for sports, we here at Racer X thought it would be a fun exercise to put on our team manager hats and have a draft for the best possible team for success in the sport. The goal is to pick a team of riders that will find success over the next five years in both the 250 and 450 classes of supercross and motocross in the U.S. Those are the rules and every rider in the world is eligible. It’s that simple.

This task isn’t easy. You want to grab some riders that are young because you’re thinking five years out, but you also want guys that can win right now, and you want riders to have success in both classes.

I declared myself commissioner of the league and literally set draft order at random. We’re ready to go! We will run five rounds of this draft and we’ll post each one separately, and then of course wrap up the whole thing with the complete teams at the end. Let us know in the comments below who’s got the best team!

[P.S. THIS IS HYPOTHETICAL AND MEANT TO BE FUN. So just chill out everyone, okay?]

The players

Steve Matthes: Well, yeah I’m going to win this thing. I have years of clean vision honed through the all-important eye test. I’m gonna get the perfect mix of young, old and FAST.

Jason Weigandt: Racer X Online editor—he’s sure to pick a quad guy or maybe a GNCC guy. And probably Brayton.

Jason Thomas: We told him that the riders he picks can’t be all Fly Racing guys.

Mitch Kendra: Full disclosure, I don’t know what he does at Racer X but he seems important. Seems like he posts most of the stuff on the site because I email a lot of things to him. He’s a kid, he’ll probably pick all amateurs.

Kellen Brauer: 100 percent that he picks Jeffrey Herlings and the guys that he plays video games with.

Chase Stallo: Longtime Racer X guy now a regular contributor. Would probably pick Marc Márquez or another Red Bull athlete on his team.

Draft order (Snake draft BTW) is

1st overall pick: Weege

Mitch

Kellen

JT

Matthes

Chase

Okay, here we go!

Round 1

First pick: Jason Weigandt is on the clock

In a normal sports draft picking first is awesome, but the pressure here is immense. Not only do I have to choose between winning now and winning in five years, I also know whatever rider I don’t pick will immediately hate me and assume I also hate him. Hey, that’s how this industry works! But I’m on the clock. Here we go

With the first selection in the 2020 Racer X Draft, Jason Weigandt selects…Adam Cianciarulo!

Comment: AC is just getting started in the 450 class so I like his odds of still being there and running strong in five years. Today, Tomac and Roczen are better but I’m not sure they’re still racing in five years. This makes Cooper Webb the most tempting pick but he’s already won a lot, including that key 450SX title, so, again, does the fire still burn for him in five years, which would be six years after his first 450SX crown? Historically most riders aren’t rolling that strong for that long. I will take my chances with AC, who has already shown he can adapt to the 450, but likely has his best years still ahead of him. I’m buying low and waiting for the high of massive 450 wins!

Mitch is up next!