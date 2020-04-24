Ellenton, Fla.— Today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, virtual press conference series continued as NBC Sports Broadcaster Daniel Blair spoke with the points-leaders in the Eastern Regional 250SX Class.

In this #SXAtHome series, fans heard from GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Shane McElrath, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire.

All three contenders were off to a solid start to their season which began with the first round of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class series in mid-February at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Since then, the trio has fought one another for wins and podium finishes during their 4-race run which ended after Round 10 of the Supercross Championship at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach.

Supercross fans heard how the pandemic has affected their personal lives, the abrupt halt to the series, training during uncertainty, plus Blair gave them the chance to fire back some candid thoughts towards their Western 250SX Class rivals.

Monster Energy Supercross Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings