Racerhead #17

Welcome to Racerhead and another week in this strange new world. We somehow managed to get a magazine out the door and to the printer, despite barely having anyone come into the office. Of course everyone is in the same boat, trying to proceed with our everyday lives in a time of social distancing, staying at home, some places open and some places closed, and just the whole issue of trying to stay healthy while also trying to get on with living our workaday lives. Here’s hoping for the best for everyone out there in the moto world, and that it hasn’t been too hard on you or your family or your business-but please keep washing those hands!

On a personal note, I have a 12th grader who is missing a lot of the big things in life that I feel like I took for granted when I was his age. Vance and every other high-school senior are missing their last year of school and all of those rights-of-passage that often come with it. Schools are physically closed until next fall, though they’re still doing some online stuff. His last lacrosse season never actually began, his senior prom was supposed to be last Saturday night, and now they’re talking about setting up a drive-thru for him to at least pick up his cap and gown for graduation—though there is no graduation ceremony at this time. There are no parties or get-togethers or anything like that, and he and his buddies’ senior trip to the beach is also indefinitely postponed.

And yet he’s making the most of it, just as his 12-year-old sister, Sloane, is. (She lost her travel volleyball season, but she’s got a few years left to play.) We actually now eat dinner together every night, we take walks together, I taught Sloane how to drive at the abandoned old mall near our house, and we practically have a volleyball league going between our driveway (where use an extension cord as the net), and my brother Timmy’s house. And while his school announced that everyone’s grades can’t go lower than they were when everyone was sent home in March, he’s bound and determined to get his one B up to an A and graduate with straight As. Proud parent right here. But I’m pretty sure that if he was given the chance to go back to school right now, he would in a second, just so he could get to do all those things he’s supposed to be doing as a senior in high school.

Which brings me (finally) to supercross. The crew at Feld Entertainment are really working hard to make something happen soon to get in those last seven races in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale plan of squeezing these races in a three-week period is real, and it’s starting to come together [Note: read Jason Thomas’ piece explaining the possible plan]. There are a lot of restrictions and safety pieces to this puzzle, and not everyone is going to be happy with how different the conclusion to this series is going to be from how it all started—in a jam-packed stadium with the entire motocross industry there to watch it in person. If they can successfully map out a safe racing program for the riders and officials and series personnel—and believe me, they are working hard on these plans—I think it will be a really cool and unique chapter in the history of our sport. But if the coronavirus suddenly takes an even more dangerous turn, all of their work might be out the window.

What do the riders think? I’m sure they all have different opinions on the idea, but one of them—defending AMA Supercross Champion Cooper Webb—decided to share his thoughts with everyone on Instagram.

Cooper Webb on Instagram yesterday:

As some of you know and have heard there’s an opportunity to go racing around May 15th. I’ve been asked my opinion and have been on the phone talking to multiple different people about it the last few weeks. As of April 17th it sounded like a go but as of yesterday it is becoming questionable because some teams and riders feel there isn’t enough time to get ready. I’m blessed to be on @ktmusa where we are always #readytorace but this had me thinking a bit. Feld is prepared to bring back employees, work with the riders an teams to have very limited amount of people at the venue and in the stadium, have multiple health care workers to check every single persons temperature and symptoms every time we come into stadium, as well as to be the first sport back to action while practicing social distancing with some adjustments to the racing and schedule with unfortunately no fans allowed at stadium. I know myself and almost every person in our industry has had some pay deduction or even extreme been laid off until we are back racing. I feel as professional supercross racers it’s our jobs to be ready to race and do our jobs whenever called upon. As of April 17th an possibly prior riders got told of the possibility of racing May 15 which made it fair to everyone to know that in 4 weeks we could be back racing. With bikes ready, SX settings we already have, the 26 weeks of sx we’ve already done this year (off-season preparation) with 3-4 days of riding each of those weeks (appx 95-105 days of riding sx) I feel like we should do our SX/Mx community a favor and try to be ready to race. With that being said it gives us an opportunity to grow our sport, give people jobs back, and give all you fans a chance to see us race on TV while we do everything possible to stay safe, clean and do the proper testing to insure we don’t spread this virus. A bit of a rant but that’s how I feel what do you guy think? Would you like to see us race @supercrosslive soon?

I have to admit, I’ve always liked the direct approach Cooper often takes, even though I don’t always agree. But on this one, I am with #1.

Finally, some bright spots: I stopped in at one of my local motorcycle dealerships, Morgantown Powersports, to see how things were going and to start putting together a Racer X Ride Day out at High Point Raceway. The guys there told me they were doing surprisingly well, given the whole health crisis. (And I just heard on the radio has tragically surpassed 50,000 deaths.) Owner Scott Shaffer told me that the month of April has been really, really good for them and that units have been flying out the door. I then called a few other local businesses, including my lifelong friend Jeff Cernic of Cernic’s Racing. He was just leaving the post office after shipping off 20 more packages—he’s averaging 75 to 100 a day! That’s really good news for the motorcycle industry, and we could all use some of that right now.

Turns out it’s not just happening in my area….