Today, we look back at one of the most talked about moments in recent memory from the 2018 Foxborough Supercross. After there was already some tension between Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac for the alleged maneuver pulled by Marvin at East Rutherford in 2017, this race featured a tipping point between the two.

Watch as we break down the pass that gave Musquin a lot of jeers for the coming seasons. We'll also take a look at a few other random moments from that night that you may have forgotten about.