Racer X Films: 2018 Foxborough Race Examination

April 24, 2020 3:35pm | by:

Today, we look back at one of the most talked about moments in recent memory from the 2018 Foxborough Supercross. After there was already some tension between Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac for the alleged maneuver pulled by Marvin at East Rutherford in 2017, this race featured a tipping point between the two.

Watch as we break down the pass that gave Musquin a lot of jeers for the coming seasons. We'll also take a look at a few other random moments from that night that you may have forgotten about.

Get the Latest

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss the updates you love.

Read Now
June 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now