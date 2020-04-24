I wonder if being caught in the middle, as he is, has become an obstacle. He’s not the sexy young hotshot pick that teams like to try.

“You definitely make a good point,” he says after I tell him this. “All I can say is, I know what I’m capable of. I’ve been up there and I’ve shown I have what it takes to be up front. I have the ability and I have the skill set, and I know with the right opportunity and the right program, the right amount of prep coming into the season, I can do it. I mean, I came into this season with no prep! On a brand-new motorcycle! I’m not trying to play the sympathy card but let’s be honest, some guys switched teams this year and said they were still working to get used to the bike. I had no prep and at round two I got sixth. At round four, I got fifth. So I’m just saying to these teams, what if I was given three or four months of prep? Where would I have been on a factory motorcycle? I know that I could be on the podium and winning races, because I do believe in myself that much.”

You can follow much of Hayes’ recent path by also looking at the progression of Brandon Hartranft. Last year, they were teammates on the Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha team, and became practically inseparable. You’d see them training together in North Carolina, then sharing every flight, every rental car, then space in the same truck on the weekend. This year, things have changed but actually stayed the same. Now they live in California, but they also live in the same house!

They’re no longer on the same team, though. Hartranft got the bump to full-factory status with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM, and, yup, immediately took that leap from 5-7 guy to podium guy.

“Yup. He did great. He put in two years with Cycle Trader, he paid his dues,” Hayes says of his roommate. “Like I said, I know what I’m capable of doing. I put in the work daily. I don’t train as hard as I do just to get fifth. I was stoked to get fifth at the beginning of the year, because of how little prep time I do have, but, at the same time, I know what I could do. This fire burns inside because of this what-if situation. I got fifth with the privateer motorcycle I was on. But what could I do on a factory bike?”