Watch: Behind the Bars, Episode 6: The Race That Couldn't Finish

Welcome to Behind the Bars, where our staff gets together with racers and discusses some of the more memorable moments of racing history, or their careers. There will be stories, laughs, and bench racing to pass the time as we continue this racing hiatus.

This was the GNCC that got so crazy they couldn't even finish! This episode highlights the 2010 Steele Creek GNCC pro bike race with Josh Strang and Kailub Russell as guests, as Jason Weigandt and Jared Bolton play host. Strang had won the previous two rounds leading up to this event, and ended up winning this race as well. Kailub was still racing XC2 at the time and came into the event down in points but would win the XC2 class, finishing third overall, and leave with the XC2 class points lead.

The race ended up a bit dramatic as it started raining at the start, and eventually one of the hillclimbs became impassable. The leaders were all stuck on the hill, and there was no feasible way to reroute the course so the race was called with a lap and a half to go. The riders were turned around and sent to the pits and the results of the race were based off the previous lap. There’s even a little footage of the hillclimb just before the race was called. It's funny to hear Strang and Russell talk about this race, as well as how racing has evolved in the last ten years.