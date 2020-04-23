Ricky Carmichael To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video April 24 at 1 p.m. EST

April 23, 2020 12:20pm
The GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video Friday, April 24, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. RC will answer questions posed from Weigandt and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes.

Weigandt will also ask the RC about his 2007 RedBud National battle  with James Stewart (which you can watch tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST on the Pro Motocross Facebook page). You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live, or you can watch the archive on Instagram, which will remain in place for 24 hours.

If you have questions for Carmichael, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.

