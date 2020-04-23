That 2015 season came off the heels of a remarkable revival at the end of 2014, when Trey switched to KYB suspension on his Honda and suddenly found another level, winning 450 motos in a flurry and ending the season with a 1-1 sweep at the Utah finale. In 2015, Trey took a few races to get rolling (remember the infamous black flag race with Chad Reed?) but once he did, he won two races and was kept Ryan Dungey from fleeing in 450SX points. He was hampered by bad starts that year, though, and it cost him one week when he got caught in a first-lap crash, and got hurt. The injuries would always derail Peak Trey.

As we will find over the next few weeks, what really divides the super fast guys from the legends is hard to define, but we probably know the answer. You’ve gotta have that big-bike title, and perhaps more specifically, the premiere-class supercross championship, for history to really give you your due. Guys like Mike LaRocco, Mike Kiedrowski, and Broc Glover probably don’t get enough credit because they missed the SX title (Glover came oh-so-close). Trey Canard boats a 250SX Championship (from that 2008 battle with Villopoto) and the 2010 250 Class National Championship, where he staged an epic comeback against Christophe Pourcel. A National Motocross Championship makes you a bad dude, but Trey is even badder than that. On the right day, he was as fast as anybody. Let’s not forget that!

Matthes, have anything to add?

Matthes: They say, and “they” are right by the way, that every time you get hurt it gets harder and harder to get back to where you were. Building speed takes a long time and any interruptions really set you back. Except when it came to Trey Canard. Canard had the unique ability to come back from a big injury and drop right in like he’d never missed any time. It was remarkable and very rare. Canard may have missed out on more race wins than anyone due to injuries, but in the races he did win, man was he on it! Also, I know we talk about Stew being the scrub god and he did perfect something that JoJo Keller did all those years ago…but as a Stew fan I hate to admit this….okay here it comes…Canard was better at scrubbing than James. Yes, he was! Seriously, it was so sick when Trey would do it and there are some incredible photos out there of the #41 dragging a peg. Trey Canard was pure, raw, nasty speed people. We all need to appreciate that.