In this special two part video, we take a look back at the 2017 Las Vegas Supercross. In what was one of the most dramatic races in supercross history, we explore how the events that transpired were a product of multiple different stories and backgrounds culminating in one unbelievable night of racing.

Today we dive into Part 1 and the story of the 2017 250SX East Region Championship. Four riders were grasping for a title and they nearly all found a way to lose it. Watch as Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne, Joey Savatgy, and Jordon Smith find their careers on the doorstep of success, as one man walks away as the champion after an incredible charge on the final lap of the season.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of the 2017 Las Vegas Supercross, coming soon.

Race footage courtesy of Feld Entertainment