Racer X Films: ClubMX Training Before the Shutdown

In late February, Jason Weigandt ventured to ClubMX in South Carolina to watch the Hill brothers, Justin Brayton, Joey Crown, Cade Clason and of course "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti log some motos in the mud. In April, Weigandt finally found time to edit the footage and put this video together. It's a fun look into what riding and training looked like before social distancing became a thing!

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.