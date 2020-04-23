Pro Motocross Organizers Continue Adaptation Toward 2020 Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—As part of its continued effort to host a successful 2020 season of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, presented by AMA Pro Racing, MX Sports Pro Racing and organizers for all 11 rounds of the series are actively adapting to the evolving dynamics associated with COVID-19, and the protocols that will become necessary implementations at events this summer. As a result, a collective decision has been made by all parties to implement a temporary hold on ticket sales efforts, with an emphasis on being properly prepared to address the safety and well being of those in attendance.

“There is nothing more important to MX Sports Pro Racing, the organizers, and the entire motocross community than the return of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and we are making sure we do everything in our power to ensure that a successful 2020 season can get underway this June,” said Roy Janson, MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director.

The ongoing development of protocols that will need to be implemented this summer are being spearheaded by the Race Leadership Team’s “Safe-to-Race Task Force.” This diverse group of individuals with specific expertise in areas of medical care, public health, government relations, information technology, and event promotion was created to build a framework for motorsports events of all kinds to make an anticipated return. In bringing together a collection of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and savvy minds in the industry, the unified development of an informational toolkit will help motorsports organizers at all levels, including national caliber venues and local tracks, navigate the complicated road to reopening.

“As states, counties, and cities across the country begin to take the initial steps towards a return to the resumption of normal life, the ‘Safe-to-Race Task Force’ is serving an invaluable role in the diligent efforts being made to take any necessary steps to provide a safe environment for the Nationals to take place,” continued Janson. “Alongside each organizer, the task force is working closely with the local government and health officials surrounding each venue to determine what the necessary parameters will be for welcoming fans during the 49th season of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series.”

While operational logistics regarding various social distancing measures and potential on-site testing for COVID-19 continue to develop with local officials, which could also require additional adjustments to the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule, the temporary hold of ticket sales will allow for these updated measures to take effect without further complication. Fans that have already purchased tickets to a 2020 National will not need to take any additional action at this time, but should a refund be necessary, purchasers have until a week before their respective event to take action, even if it’s been rescheduled.

The amended 11-round series for the 2020 season is currently slated to begin with the Florida National, on June 13, and will be followed by the High Point National (June 20), the Southwick National (June 27), the RedBud National (July 4), the Thunder Valley National (July 11), the Spring Creek National (July 18), and the Washougal National (July 25). Following a two week break, the championship will return for its stretch run, beginning with the Unadilla National (August 15), followed by the Budds Creek National (August 22), the Ironman National (August 29), and the Fox Raceway National, which will end the season on Labor Day weekend (September 5).