That’s not a very common injury in this sport. What do you even do to stay in shape?

This is my first time with a tendon and for the first six weeks I literally couldn’t do anything, except maybe some upper body stuff. For the first few months I was just trying to keep the blood flow going and not be sitting at home doing nothing. You’re so used to being able to work out and push your body, and now you can’t. In the last three or four weeks, I’ve been able to train more properly. I’ve been able to cycle a little bit, but even stopping at stop lights it’s weird on that one side. But I’m at least able to go out and do things and train. I can’t train as hard as I’m used to, but I’m getting there.

It’s looking like there’s an outside chance there might be some supercross in May. If that actually happens will you be there, or are you focusing on the nationals?

I’m still two months out, so it’ll be the outdoors when I’ll be able to race competitively. At that point it’ll be six-and-a-half months. A lot of the guys are probably trying to pull their hair out trying to figure out what they can and can’t do, but for me, every week I get is better for my recovery. My whole focus is getting my body and myself back as strong as I can so I can be competitive to start with. It’s not going to be easy and I still have to do a lot of testing with the team. I’m riding, but I’m riding slowly. I’m not at a level where I can do things properly. I don’t want to set myself back any further with this injury.

So as far as the nationals go, do you have any goals set or are you planning on taking it as it comes?

I don’t know where I should expect to be. It depends a little on whether they do supercross first and then go to outdoors. If they do that maybe all the guys will be focused on supercross and not quite as much on outdoors. I need to get my foot right and then be competitive. I just want to be competitive, in there, and mixing it up. Obviously I’d like to do well, but at the moment it’s one thing at a time. Focus on my foot, then the bike. Then I’ll take my experience from the GPs, bring it over here, and see where we are. I’m sure there are a hell of a lot of things I’ll have to learn, but I feel like we’ve got potential to do well. I’m working on things as much as I can.