Glen Helen, State Fair MX to Reopen

Good news for the motocross masses in Southern California: it appears both Glen Helen Raceway and State Fair MX are about to reopen for riding. Glen Helen is pitching a return date for this weekend, starting April 25th. State Fair doesn't have a date set yet but a return seems due shortly.

We've culled this information from the social media channels for both tracks.

Glen Helen

We received the best phone call today! The San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department reached out to us and told us we can open for practice. We couldn't be more excited to share the news with you as I'm sure you can't wait to get back on your bike and ride. We will also be giving away the "I've Already Got My Mask" stickers to everyone through the gate (while supplies last).

We will be opening with new practice days and times:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to dusk

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to dusk

Thursday: 8 a.m. to dusk

As you might guess, we have implemented new social distancing guidelines that will help keep riders safe. Those are listed below.