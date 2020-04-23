Glen Helen, State Fair MX to Reopen
Good news for the motocross masses in Southern California: it appears both Glen Helen Raceway and State Fair MX are about to reopen for riding. Glen Helen is pitching a return date for this weekend, starting April 25th. State Fair doesn't have a date set yet but a return seems due shortly.
We've culled this information from the social media channels for both tracks.
Glen Helen
We received the best phone call today! The San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department reached out to us and told us we can open for practice. We couldn't be more excited to share the news with you as I'm sure you can't wait to get back on your bike and ride. We will also be giving away the "I've Already Got My Mask" stickers to everyone through the gate (while supplies last).
We will be opening with new practice days and times:
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to dusk
- Tuesday: 8 a.m. to dusk
- Thursday: 8 a.m. to dusk
As you might guess, we have implemented new social distancing guidelines that will help keep riders safe. Those are listed below.
GLEN HELEN RACEWAY SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS
- No spectators, photographers, and/or trainers allowed.
- Riders under 18 may have a single parent/guardian with them.
- All attendees must wear face protection during attendance when not wearing a helmet.
- No high-risk persons allowed (as determined by health department).
- Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is not allowed.
- Attendees must park vehicles at least 10 feet apart and maintain at least 6 feet between each other at all times inside the park.
- Maximum number of attendees is 75 at any given time.
- No events or group activities allowed.
- Bathrooms will be open and available to 1 person at a time. Both have hand wash stations. Bathrooms will be sanitized periodically to maintain cleanliness.
- All bleachers and seating areas are closed.
State Fair MX (AKA Star West)
We were just told that we will get to re-open! Just waiting on the fine print and guidelines to be posted and we will share with you all the requirements. These will have to be followed exactly to remain open. Timeline and details coming soon!