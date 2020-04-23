There's a plan, just a potential plan, to perhaps restart supercross earlier than expected. There are many obstacles to surmount for this to happen. Jason Weigandt gives a quick glimpse into them in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast. Then Justin Barcia joins the show to talk about waiting for racing, and then a deep dive into his past, from buying cars to considering a MXGP deal and much, much more. It's a revealing look into Barcia's life then, now, and into the future.

