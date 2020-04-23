Rumors of Monster Energy AMA Supercross attempting to return in May and/or June continue. There are many many obstacles to accomplishing this, and our Jason Thomas outlined some of the key questions yesterday.

Cooper Webb, the defending AMA Supercross Champion, has now become one of the first factory riders to weigh in on the situation, via an Instagram post this morning (April 23).

Like anything, not everyone will agree. We have seen some privateer riders on social media weighing in on the lack of ability to get parts and find supercross tracks to ride at the moment, which could make returning to racing quickly very difficult for them. And poor RJ Hampshire elected to get surgery to repair his torn ACL, operating under the belief supercross wouldn’t return until the fall.

Everyone’s situation is different. However, today Webb made his feelings clear. He wants to go racing. Here’s his post from today.