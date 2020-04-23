Less than two months ago we were embroiled in a seriously intense 450SX title chase between Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, with plenty of other riders able to get in the mix and make waves on any given Saturday night. Then, it all came to a screeching halt, and for the first time anyone can remember, we’re smack dab in the middle of an off-season, during the season. At first thought you might think it’d be a welcome break for the riders, who often tout a lack of off-season recovery as a real drag on the schedule. But, as we learned in Feld Entertainment’s recent online 450SX Supercross Rider Roundtable, hosted by Rick Carmichael, the top five 450SX in points standings (amongst the rest of the field) are finding the unscheduled break somewhat bizarre.

“We’re just trying to find direction right now,” Tomac said in the video. “It’s so weird not having a certain date on when we’re going racing. I think it’s catching everyone off guard.”

“We were working hard, then this happened,” Justin Barcia confirmed. “It’s definitely strange going from full wide open, in that race pace mode, to not really knowing what to do.”

Other riders shared the same sentiment, with Jason Anderson saying he’s just hanging out with his roommates and trying not to go crazy, while Roczen admitted he had his “head on a blanket” due to a few difficult days in which he didn’t know what to do with himself.