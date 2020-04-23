2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship Week One Qualifying Report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The first round of qualifying for the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship concluded last weekend, Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. Over 1,190 riders attempted to qualify for the Online Championship during the first weekend.

A total of 658 Xbox® users attempted to qualify on the RedBud National track, while 541 PS4® users attempted on the Washougal National track. A blistering 1:29.90 was the fastest lap recorded on the RedBud National track with a 1:55.50 fastest qualifying time recorded on the Washougal National track.

Qualifying will continue to take place this weekend, April 25 and 26, then again on May 2 and 3, with the Championship being held on May 9 and 10. Xbox® users will continue to qualify on Saturdays (RedBud) and PS4® players on Sundays (Washougal). Over 1,500 users are already slated to qualify for the second weekend of qualifying with over 1,000 entries on Xbox® alone.