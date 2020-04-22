Racer X: How’s Quarantine going? What have you been up to to help pass the time?

Haiden Deegan: Quarantine has been going great; especially having a piece of land to go do motocross, supercross, some BMX stuff. I’m very fortunate to have some stuff to go do during quarantine, like other kids are probably stuck at home, not much to do. Anyway, it’s been going great. Building BMX jumps. Quarantine has been good so far.

Has your school program changed any?

Yeah. I’m sure every single kid’s program changed a little bit, I guess. Not going to school. Everyone does it at home now. It’s a little stressful probably on those parents that usually send their kids off to school. It’s definitely changed a lot.

In what other ways has this time at home time affected your normal program?

It’s actually not affected it too much, because obviously I have a track here and I’m able to ride. I have a gym, so I go workout in my house. It’s not like I have to go into town, or I don’t have a track here to ride. So, it hasn’t affected my program too bad. I like having all this stuff to do. My program has been better. I’m sure I’m capitalizing on a ton of kids right now that can’t go riding because of the quarantine. Getting my pace up there. It’s been fortunate to have a track at home.