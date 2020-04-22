As the rumor mill goes, there is a proposed plan to restart the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in mid-May. This is far from a guarantee, just an idea. The attempt to wrap this series before the opening the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship round would require a furious three-week supercross bonanza, but there are big advantages to doing this. Supercross could try to wait a few more months and resume after the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is complete but finding stadiums and TV time in the fall when so many other sports, concerts, and events might try to resume might be tough. America might see an entire year’s worth of events trying to cram into the final quarter of the calendar. Also, teams and riders are likely much more comfortable finishing supercross before motocross begins. If supercross can finish by June, then this entire mess only somehow pushed the racing calendar back by a month or so. That’s incredible. So, getting seven supercross races in before all of that has its advantages.

To do this, there would be seven rounds held over the course of three-ish weeks (perhaps the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship can shift back slightly more to allow a little more breathing room, but we’ve already lost about six weeks of racing, so time has to be made up somewhere). To fit in more than one race per week, the most likely schedule would be to hold races on Fridays and Mondays, giving teams and riders a chance to regroup. These rounds would all be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of round four of the series this season. It would be a blitz of supercross, an unprecedented series of events. The May return would likely be without fans and allow very limited attendance for even the most relevant of industry staff. While details are unfolding even as of today, I have so many more questions than answers. Many of these have surely been addressed but they are worth asking. Let’s take a look at a few I came up with.

Will they ask riders to remain in Glendale for three-four weeks?

Our series does not have a collective bargaining agreement like many of the big stick and ball sports, most notably in this case, baseball. I see it being very problematic to ask riders to stay in quarantined hotels as Major League Baseball is proposing. What’s to stop Eli Tomac from hopping on a private jet after the race, spending a couple of days at home, and hopping back down to Glendale? Or maybe he just drives home to practice. The same goes for every staff member or rider within a six-hour drive of their California home. With travel comes exposure and a problematic chance of spread.