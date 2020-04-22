Rank the recovery process in terms of difficulty, compared to other injuries you’ve had.

I’ve been very lucky and fortunate to have been pretty injury-free for most of my career. I’d say this is the worst injury, and the most time off, I’ve ever had. So that in itself makes this the toughest, but I had a great surgeon do it and I’ve been doing as much as I can to make sure I’m back as healthy as I can be when it comes time to race.

So if we don’t see any racing until June, if that’s when the nationals kick off, is that when you’ll be back?

Yes, that’s the plan from here.

Of course this whole COVID-19 situation sucks, but the result is, you’ll be able to get some supercross in if it gets going in the fall. Are you excited about that, or would you rather come in fresh for the start of a new year?

Yeah, that’s tough to answer. We don’t have a ton of supercross testing done. So the balance of motocross testing, the motocross season, and trying to fit in getting ready for supercross again and testing, will be very tough. Everyone who’s racing now already knows what they like and their settings are pretty close to final. So, it’s a tough spot, but it’ll be like I only missed ten rounds instead of the whole year. So that’s a plus.