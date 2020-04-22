Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. But there’s still a chance to watch racing. Throughout the month of April, you have the ability to re-watch any round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from 2017, 2018, and 2019 and FREE access to nine different sports passes. For more information, check out the press release from MX Sports with the full details.

But there's much more out there. Here's some stuff to get a racing fix this weekend.

Pro Motocross Watch Party

2007 RedBud National Second Motos

In the summer of 2007, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammates Ryan Villopoto and Ben Townley engaged in a tremendous battle all summer long, trading wins and the points lead in the 250 class week after week. The second moto at RedBud is another good one between RV and BT. They were left to duel because Suzuki's Ryan Dungey has crashed out of the race in practice. Wait, Dungey actually crashes?

The 2007 season was the last for Ricky Carmichael, but he promised to only race half of each championship, supercross and motocross, with a plan to win races but avoid championship pressure. He'd face a game James Stewart in the battle for wins, though. The RedBud 2007 race would mark the very last Carmichael versus Stewart battle ever. It didn't disappoint.

In the first moto, holeshot master Mike Alessi got out to an early lead but a hard-charging James Stewart would overtake the KTM rider. Stewart held onto the lead until a Carmichael boost up the rollers and slingshot around the outside of Stewart gave RC the lead before LaRocco’s Leap. But Stewart fought back, and the duo chased each other all the way to the finish. Stewart got the win, making him the only man to beat Carmichael so far that year outdoors. Stewart had three first-moto wins, but had yet to take an overall. Could he finally beat RC in a second moto? We don’t want to give too much away for this one but, join us as we relive the last RC-JS7 battle from legendary RedBud—this is one you don’t want to miss!

On the Pro Motocross Facebook page on Saturday, April 25, at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST, watch the second motos from the 2007 RedBud National.