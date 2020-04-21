RLT Announces All Motorsports Activities Postponed Thru May 9/10

April 21, 2020 11:35am | by:
RLT Announces All Motorsports Activities Postponed Thru May 9/10

The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing. The RLT meets each Monday to review race schedules, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible.

The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments. 

Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.

Here's the latest from the RLT on Tuesday, April 21:

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the Race Leadership Team (RLT) has postponed all motorsports activities thru May 9/10, 2020. This decision affects the following race series: AMA Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross.

Accordingly, the following events originally scheduled for the weekend of May 9/10 are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

LLAQ NEHigh PointMt. Morris, PA
LLAQ SELazy RiverDalton, GA
LLAQ MEBaja AcresMillington, MI
LLAQ NCSunset RidgeWalnut, IL
LLAQ SCSwan MXTyler, TX
LLAQ NWEugene MXJunction City, OR
LLAQ SWFox RacewayPala, CA

The Area Qualifier and Regional race schedules are complicated and have been drastically altered by the national crisis. MX Sports recently released a “State of the Sport” video address explaining the various schedule options, including a condensed Area Qualifier schedule for May and Regional schedule for June (Plan B), a Super Regional schedule for June/July (Plan C) and a 2-week National-only program in July/August (Plan D). A final decision on the program chosen will be announced as soon as possible.

The status of the remaining race schedules:

Pro Motocross:

The current Pro Motocross schedule consists of 11 rounds spanning from June 13th through September 5th.

* all times

2020 Motocross Schedule

This schedule is subject to change as the state-by-state recovery plan unfolds across the nation.

GNCC:

The Snowshoe GNCC, previously scheduled for June 27/28 has been postponed to September 26/27. This date was previously set for the Tomahawk GNCC in NY. To accommodate the request, the Tomahawk will be rescheduled and the new date announced as soon as possible.

The remainder of the current GNCC schedule consists of 10 events on the following dates:

May 16/17TBA
May 30/31John Penton, OH
June 13/14TBA
June 27/28TBA
July 11/12TBA
July 31Loretta Lynn eMTB only
Sept. 12/13Mountaineer, WV
Sept. 26/27Snowshoe, WV
Oct. 10/11Mathews Farm, PA
Oct. 24/25Ironman, IN
Nov. 7/8TBA

As a reminder, the schedule remains dynamic and is subject to change. As the crisis affects different parts of the country differently, it is reasonable to expect recovery plans to differ from state to state as well. Most likely some areas of the country will recover quicker than others, and it may be necessary to change locations (but not dates) to accommodate the recovery. Accordingly, a final schedule with final locations will be issued as soon as it is feasible to do so.

ATVMX:

The current schedule remains unchanged from the last RLT Comp. Bulletin issued:

May 23/24Ironman, IN
June 6/7Muddy Creek, TN
June 20/21Walnut, IL
July 11/12Unadilla, NY
July 25/26RedBud, MI
Aug. 15/16Loretta Lynn’s, TN
Aug. 28Pro Only - Ironman, IN
Sept. 19/20Underground, TX
Oct. 17/18SOB, SC

Get the Latest

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss the updates you love.

Read Now
June 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now