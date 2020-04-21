RLT Announces All Motorsports Activities Postponed Thru May 9/10

The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing. The RLT meets each Monday to review race schedules, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible.

The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.

Here's the latest from the RLT on Tuesday, April 21:

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the Race Leadership Team (RLT) has postponed all motorsports activities thru May 9/10, 2020. This decision affects the following race series: AMA Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross.

Accordingly, the following events originally scheduled for the weekend of May 9/10 are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

LLAQ NE High Point Mt. Morris, PA LLAQ SE Lazy River Dalton, GA LLAQ ME Baja Acres Millington, MI LLAQ NC Sunset Ridge Walnut, IL LLAQ SC Swan MX Tyler, TX LLAQ NW Eugene MX Junction City, OR LLAQ SW Fox Raceway Pala, CA

The Area Qualifier and Regional race schedules are complicated and have been drastically altered by the national crisis. MX Sports recently released a “State of the Sport” video address explaining the various schedule options, including a condensed Area Qualifier schedule for May and Regional schedule for June (Plan B), a Super Regional schedule for June/July (Plan C) and a 2-week National-only program in July/August (Plan D). A final decision on the program chosen will be announced as soon as possible.

The status of the remaining race schedules:

Pro Motocross:

The current Pro Motocross schedule consists of 11 rounds spanning from June 13th through September 5th.