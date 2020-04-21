RLT Announces All Motorsports Activities Postponed Thru May 9/10
The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing. The RLT meets each Monday to review race schedules, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible.
The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.
The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.
Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.
Here's the latest from the RLT on Tuesday, April 21:
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the Race Leadership Team (RLT) has postponed all motorsports activities thru May 9/10, 2020. This decision affects the following race series: AMA Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross.
Accordingly, the following events originally scheduled for the weekend of May 9/10 are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:
|LLAQ NE
|High Point
|Mt. Morris, PA
|LLAQ SE
|Lazy River
|Dalton, GA
|LLAQ ME
|Baja Acres
|Millington, MI
|LLAQ NC
|Sunset Ridge
|Walnut, IL
|LLAQ SC
|Swan MX
|Tyler, TX
|LLAQ NW
|Eugene MX
|Junction City, OR
|LLAQ SW
|Fox Raceway
|Pala, CA
The Area Qualifier and Regional race schedules are complicated and have been drastically altered by the national crisis. MX Sports recently released a “State of the Sport” video address explaining the various schedule options, including a condensed Area Qualifier schedule for May and Regional schedule for June (Plan B), a Super Regional schedule for June/July (Plan C) and a 2-week National-only program in July/August (Plan D). A final decision on the program chosen will be announced as soon as possible.
The status of the remaining race schedules:
Pro Motocross:
The current Pro Motocross schedule consists of 11 rounds spanning from June 13th through September 5th.
2020 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFlorida 125 All Star - Round 1
Saturday, June 131:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point 125 All Star - Round 2
Saturday, June 201:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick 125 All Star - Round 3
Saturday, June 271:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud 125 All Star - Round 4
Saturday, July 41:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley 125 All Star - Round 5
Saturday, July 111:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek 125 All Star - Round 6
Saturday, July 181:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal 125 All Star - Round 7
Saturday, July 251:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla 125 All Star - Round 8
Saturday, August 151:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek 125 All Star - Round 9
Saturday, August 221:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman 125 All Star - Round 10
Saturday, August 291:00 PM
- MotocrossPala (Fox Raceway) 125 All Star - Round 11
Saturday, September 51:00 PM
This schedule is subject to change as the state-by-state recovery plan unfolds across the nation.
GNCC:
The Snowshoe GNCC, previously scheduled for June 27/28 has been postponed to September 26/27. This date was previously set for the Tomahawk GNCC in NY. To accommodate the request, the Tomahawk will be rescheduled and the new date announced as soon as possible.
The remainder of the current GNCC schedule consists of 10 events on the following dates:
|May 16/17
|TBA
|May 30/31
|John Penton, OH
|June 13/14
|TBA
|June 27/28
|TBA
|July 11/12
|TBA
|July 31
|Loretta Lynn eMTB only
|Sept. 12/13
|Mountaineer, WV
|Sept. 26/27
|Snowshoe, WV
|Oct. 10/11
|Mathews Farm, PA
|Oct. 24/25
|Ironman, IN
|Nov. 7/8
|TBA
As a reminder, the schedule remains dynamic and is subject to change. As the crisis affects different parts of the country differently, it is reasonable to expect recovery plans to differ from state to state as well. Most likely some areas of the country will recover quicker than others, and it may be necessary to change locations (but not dates) to accommodate the recovery. Accordingly, a final schedule with final locations will be issued as soon as it is feasible to do so.
ATVMX:
The current schedule remains unchanged from the last RLT Comp. Bulletin issued:
|May 23/24
|Ironman, IN
|June 6/7
|Muddy Creek, TN
|June 20/21
|Walnut, IL
|July 11/12
|Unadilla, NY
|July 25/26
|RedBud, MI
|Aug. 15/16
|Loretta Lynn’s, TN
|Aug. 28
|Pro Only - Ironman, IN
|Sept. 19/20
|Underground, TX
|Oct. 17/18
|SOB, SC