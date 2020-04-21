Random Thing We Found Today
Here at Racer X, we often come across things that don't necessary make it into the news we report here. As the weeks continue to click away without racing, our deep dives, old photo reviews, social media run downs and general inane bench racing continue as our cabin fever grows worse.
We need an outlet for the inane. These little nuggets could be funny, crazy, or just plain weird, but they often give us a talking point in the inter-office Slack channels. So check back each day for our running tab on Random Things We Found Today.
April 21: Bad-Shaw
Damon "Beast from the East" Bradshaw was such a bad dude that AXO made a comic book character out of him. #marketable
April 20: It's April 20th!
Why not celebrate with Jason Lawrence at his J-Lawest?
April 19: art and sign-ence
The amount of effort that went into this sign is impressive.
April 18: Drinks On me
Michelle Rinaldi and his pre-Camelbak drinking system, way ahead of the game in 1981...
April 17: Everyone get On the podium!
Looks like a podium for the entitled everyone-gets-a-participation-trophy set.
April 16: Congrats on the Win!
Trophies were a lot different in the 80s. Broc Glover isn't quite sure what to make of this one. Wait, are those jorts?!