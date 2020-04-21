Pro Circuit Introduces 2020 CRF250R High-Compression Piston

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit's goal is to offer customers the highest quality performance parts available and the 2020 CRF250R High-Compression Piston meets the requirements. Manufactured by JE Pistons to our exact specifications, Pro Circuit pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance.

Pro Circuit High-Compression Piston Kits are designed for superior performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine component for the serious 2020 CRF250R racer.

