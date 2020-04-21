Pro Circuit Introduces 2020 CRF250R High-Compression Piston

April 21, 2020 4:05pm | by:
Pro Circuit Introduces 2020 CRF250R High-Compression Piston

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit's goal is to offer customers the highest quality performance parts available and the 2020 CRF250R High-Compression Piston meets the requirements. Manufactured by JE Pistons to our exact specifications, Pro Circuit pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance.

Pro Circuit High-Compression Piston Kits are designed for superior performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine component for the serious 2020 CRF250R racer.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.

Pro Circuit's 2020 CRF250R high-compression piston.
Pro Circuit's 2020 CRF250R high-compression piston. Pro Circuit

Get the Latest

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss the updates you love.

Read Now
June 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now