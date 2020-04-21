This interview was provided courtesy of the Honda HRC.

Earlier this month, three-time motocross world champion Tim Gajser did an online training session with Team HRC physio, Filippo Camaschella. Attached is the video footage of the training session, where you can learn a few easy home-based exercises which Tim uses to stay fit and healthy in this quarantine period.

In that session, Tim also spoke about how his life is at home during this lockdown, as well as answering some fan questions about fitness and how he prepares for a normal motocross week.

Honda HRC: How is your training at home?

Tim Gajser: Everything is quite normal really. I have a gym at home so I train normally, but except for the [dirt] bike. It is really difficult because we have to stay home. I have not been on a bike now for over two weeks, so we will see. Hopefully we will pass through this tough time soon and start with the races again.

Every day you train at home?

Yes, everyday twice a day, once in the morning and then in the afternoon. I keep my plan and although I’ve had to adjust a little bit, I’m trying to train the same as I was before. I want to stay in good shape because we don’t know when we’re going to start with the races, but I hope we start soon.