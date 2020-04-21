Jacob Hayes sits sixth in 250SX West points in Monster Energy Supercross, but the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports rider knows the pack in front of him belong to full factory teams. Hayes is a former Kawasaki Team Green amateur standout and the last champion of Amsoil Arenacross, so why hasn't he gotten the right break in supercross? He gets candid about his dad, his reputation, and more.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.