We continue with part two of our conversation with Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia. Today, we discuss the highs and lows of racing, from Justin’s first foray onto a 450—where he found himself running up front and winning immediately—to some lows, and even an offer to go race MXGP (which he came close to taking).

At age 28, Barcia feels he’s got plenty of racing years left in him, but he also has some interesting potential plans for life after racing. If you missed part one of this interview, make sure to read The Conversation: Justin Barcia Part 1.

Racer X: We get this question from fans every time, often from fans in Europe. Have you considered going to MXGP? Your wife is British, and at one point you didn’t have a ride. Was that ever something you even considered?

Justin Barcia: Actually, I have considered it a few times. I can’t remember which year. It was the year we did the Charlotte MXGP. That was the time my contract with JGR was about to end. I talked to a few teams actually and one of the teams, I had the team manager over at my house in North Carolina, and we sat down. There was an offer on the table to go race MXGP. It just didn’t seem like the right time, but I’ve definitely thought about it. At this point in my career, I don’t know if I’ll ever go race the MXGP now. Back in the day I really thought I was going to do it. Would I love to do it? Yeah. I think to be a real contender though you would have to be on a team for at least two or three years and kind of build into it and work up to being in the hunt. It would be gnarly. I don’t want to just go over there and fill a spot. I think I have a lot more unfinished business here in America with supercross and motocross. But I’ve definitely thought about it a lot. It was almost a thing at one point.

You’re like an international guy. You really enjoy those trips. You go to a lot of those supercross races in Europe.

Yeah. I love going over there and racing. I love Europe in general. When I’m done racing, my wife and I are for sure going to move to the UK.

Whoa!

Yeah! We definitely have plans and stuff down the road to move over there. I think I’ll always probably keep my track and property here in the US and probably do some schools and things like that. Who knows what life will bring? We have a lot of good friends and family in the UK, so it will be cool.