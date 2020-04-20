Watch: Feld Entertainment's First Supercross Rider Roundtable

Feld Entertainment hosted their first supercross rider roundtable meeting with the top five riders in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross championship.

Ricky Carmichael hosted the virtual press conference that featured Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, and Jason Anderson.

All five riders joined Carmichael together to discuss a myriad of topics like what everyone is doing with their downtime to reflections of the season so far. As we await further details on if Monster Energy Supercross will resume before Lucas Oil Pro Motocross starts, the riders had some insights on what they envision the next steps are.