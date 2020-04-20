So as far as the general paranoia of being a racer and worrying what you competitors are doing every day, or what you can do to make yourself better, do those thoughts still run through your mind, or are you able to turn that off a little bit right now?

You have to turn it off, honestly. If you don’t, you’ll go nuts. In the beginning, it wasn’t turned off, but I couldn’t do the normal work. I can’t go to California. I can’t go test. The only thing I can do really is work on myself. That’s pretty much all you can do and that’s what I’ve been doing. Obviously I would like to be testing right now and getting ready for motocross, because last year where we were at with motocross with the bike it wasn’t a happy place, so I know we have a lot of work to do, like we had to do before supercross. So, I’m hoping when this quarantine is over, we have time to actually test before motocross, which who knows. It’s up in the air. It’s definitely opened up a whole new life with not racing.

You had praised your team this year for making the bike better for supercross this year, but you haven’t been able to apply any of that to outdoor testing yet?

No, not really. I started on a setting from last year. I do know that I have some suspension coming that the team has built, so I’ll be able to try a few things there. But to get down and dirty pretty much, I need to go to California, and I need to work with the guys, or I need the guys to be here, but that’s not really possible right now, either. It’s definitely going to be interesting when this stuff kind of ends and what will happen.

Right around Daytona and springtime it seems like when people start to maybe sprinkle in some outdoor stuff. So, did you just miss the start of that?

So, we were definitely really focused on supercross. We did make the bike really good in the beginning of the season. Then we searched for a while and got comfortable again. Then the last few weekends we were still kind of searching in supercross for something that I was trying to find, comfort-wise and things like that. Eventually though, the team got approved to have [Ryan] Villopoto do some testing for us. So that was really cool. It took a really long time to get it approved. It had to go, I believe, all the way to the top of Yamaha. But it did get approved. I think they managed to get in a few days of testing, but I don’t think they did it all. I never really heard what went down. Hopefully when this is over RV will get back on the bike, do some testing. But now we’ll be able to go out there and do testing as well. So that was a big step. Last year I had to run through everything and having someone, like Ryan for instance, to run through some stuff before me would cut down my testing time, and that would give me more training time.