What is kind of your approach right now with the situation? Are you able to get out and train much, or is just a lot of hanging out at the house right now?

I would say both. For me, I’m in Florida. To be honest, obviously it’s a big deal and people and dying, but I definitely feel like just personal opinion, the media kind of makes people go a little bit crazy or whatever with numbers. So many people die from the flu every year, and they have a flu vaccine. Half the time it doesn’t work. Sometimes I think it makes people get the flu, or they get it anyway. I think somewhere like 20,000-70,000 people a year die from the flu. We don’t stop everything because of that. I get this is maybe a little bit different, but I feel like they make it a little bit a bigger deal than maybe it is. But at least in Florida where I am, I wouldn’t say everything’s normal. My phone kind of sucks in my house. I went two miles down the road, where the main road is. I’m parked at a gas station talking right now and there’s at least 30 cars at this gas station, people driving by… I think people are kind of staying away from each other a little bit, but everybody’s out and doing stuff. Obviously, you see it on the news in Michigan and I think somewhere else, people in their counties or states weren’t allowed to leave their home or whatever or they’d get in trouble or something. People are protesting. It’s craziness. I get it. It’s a little different. Obviously, I don’t want people to die, and prevent it if we can, but I feel there’s a good balance between completely stopping everything and having to stay home and not do anything versus normal life what it was. So, I think it all kind of eases the next little while we got to get back to normal slowly. Around here, it’s not like there’s nobody out on the streets at all. So, for me, I’ve been doing the normal bicycling, running. I can’t go to the gym because the gym’s not open. Luckily, I have some equipment, weights, and stuff at home, so I kind of do my own workout which is good enough for a little while. So, I’ve been doing all that stuff, training and stuff. On the riding side, I haven’t ridden in probably about two weeks now. Kind of try to treat this as a normal off-season. After say September, I would probably take at least two weeks completely off the bike, and really no training at all. Just let my body rest. I’ve still been training and doing all that stuff, but I haven’t ridden in probably two weeks. I’m actually going riding tomorrow. So, I just kind of want to take a little bit of time off, let my body rest. To be honest, I’ll probably be riding once, maybe twice a week between now and whenever we start racing again. It’s hard for doing my own program. I don’t have an unlimited budget of parts and all that. I had only planned on doing supercross, maybe a couple outdoors here and there, but the main focus was just doing supercross. For me, I kind of budgeted and planned on the parts I was going to use and the time on the bikes was to be used from November to May, for the most part. So, if I go pound motos from now until, let’s say I do a couple outdoors and then let’s say supercross does resume in September or October, my bikes are going to be worn out. I won’t have new parts left in the budget or whatever by the time we get back to racing. So, for me, I’ve got an overall plan. I need to be careful with how much stuff I go through. Maybe take a little bit of time off here. The other thing is to be honest, if we do start racing supercross in September, that’s almost five months from now. It doesn’t do me any good to pound motos for five months. So, for me, I can take a couple months off and then I still have two or three months to prepare, to be riding. Which like I said, I’m still riding. I’m still training. Not completely taking it off. I do kind of want to maybe do a couple outdoors here and there, then I want to be ready for supercross if and when we can start back up. So, it’s just weird. Going with the punches as they come. Just staying fit and not overdoing it as well.