So what have you been doing to burn time off the clock?

Yeah, I’ve started to feel my conditioning again. I just want to be back to 100 percent again. If I need to slow down before the season starts, fine. I can then go back again when I’m 100 percent. When they were racing in England and Valkenswaard, I wasn’t fit at that point because I missed three or four weeks of riding. Now I am doing a lot of that. Now I can do everything. I can run, I can go cycling, I can ride, I can do quite a few things here. Like everyone, I think also that we are playing cards and laying many things like that during the day because we have to stay home.

How has the Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team been for you? You took a leap of faith in making such a big change.

Yeah, I really like it. I think first of all, they are French—most of the guys in the team are French. That makes it a little bit easier because we are talking the same language and the feeling amongst everyone is real positive. I really like the bike. I don’t say that Yamaha wasn’t good or something like that because I was a champion with them and I was riding and racing really good with Yamaha, but I feel great on the Kawasaki. Kawasaki and the team help me and Clement as much as they can. I didn’t know anyone on the team before, so I needed to get to know and learn everyone. The technical-side, like suspension with Showa, I never worked with them before, so I have had to get used to that a little bit. Also, with Dunlop tires, I never worked with them in my life. I also need to learn the tires. But it is going really good and I am really happy about the team and, of course, the bike. Hopefully, we can do some great things together.

And the MXGP classification in the FIM Motocross World Championship, there are a lot of fast and talented racers. The depth of talent runs deep, doesn’t it?

Yeah, it’s getting better and even now we have Jorge Prado and some guys from the 250 class coming up, so it brings the level up even more because the young kids that come into the class want to prove themselves. Yeah, the level is really high and we are all fighting for the very best position, so we will see. I think when racing starts again, we will have some very good racing in the GP class. It’s also great to be in the new team and everything that comes with it. The motivation is up again and it is also what I wanted to find again. I wanted to have new motivation with the team and to get the new bike and to make everything fresh again. It’s all I wanted and it seems to work now and we’ll just have to wait until the racing gets going again.

Main Image: Ray Archer/Kawasaki Racing Team