April 20, 2020 4:10pm
Cole Seely To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video April 22 at 1 p.m. EST

Former factory racer Cole Seely will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video Wednesday, April 22, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. Cole will answer questions posed from Weigandt and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes. You can watch the Instagram Live on the Racer X Instagram account live or for 24 hours once it’s started you can watch the archive.

If you have questions for Seely, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.

