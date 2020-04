Tonight, Brian Deegan will host another round of the 2020 General's Cup on Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3. Watch the invite-only race as over 20 AMA pros compete to make the night show and race live on Deegan’s YouTube channel.

Tune in at 9:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. PST for the next round of the CGSX here or on Deegan’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit racegcsx.com.