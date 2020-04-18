Racer X's Steve Matthes is reporting, via sources inside race teams, that Feld Entertainment may attempt to resume the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship in May, possibly trying to get in the seven remaining rounds of the season in before Lucas Oil Pro Motocross begins in late June.

Racer X has confirmed with other teams that Feld might attempt this plan. Clearly, this operation is in the early stages, and all plans are tentative. Consider this only an exploration session to determine if this is possible, not confirmation that it will happen.

Statefarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (which already hosted round four of the championship) could be the site of all of the final rounds this year. Few details are known, but we would envision multiple rounds being run in the same building, but possibly with different track configurations.