Supercross to Resume in May in Glendale, Arizona?
Racer X's Steve Matthes is reporting, via sources inside race teams, that Feld Entertainment may attempt to resume the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship in May, possibly trying to get in the seven remaining rounds of the season in before Lucas Oil Pro Motocross begins in late June.
Racer X has confirmed with other teams that Feld might attempt this plan. Clearly, this operation is in the early stages, and all plans are tentative. Consider this only an exploration session to determine if this is possible, not confirmation that it will happen.
Statefarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (which already hosted round four of the championship) could be the site of all of the final rounds this year. Few details are known, but we would envision multiple rounds being run in the same building, but possibly with different track configurations.
According to some teams, new tentative plan is for SX to start mid-May, end early June, all— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) April 18, 2020
7 races in Glendale, AZ. Key word: tentative
It's worth noting that this plan is similar to the one floated by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, who is trying to get the 2020 baseball season underway. Baseball might try to play all of its games for all teams in Arizona, which is home to numerous spring training fields. No fans would be in attendance at those games.
Previously, Feld's Dave Prater had indicated September would be a more likely return date. However, it's clear that racing earlier would have advantages. It's closer to the original racing schedule, and allows supercross to close before the Pro Motocross Championship begins. Also, if Statefarm Stadium is available, it would eliminate the difficulties in finding venues later in the year, when a large variety of sporting events, concerts and other shows might return at the same time.
Stay tuned to Racer X Online for more on this topic.