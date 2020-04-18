The 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship was halted just two rounds into the season. With much of the world being hit with the COVID-19 outbreak, plans immediately were being changed for the remaining MXGP schedule. The sudden stop in the calendar also brought everything back to square one for Red Bull KTM’s Antonio Cairoli. The Sicilian was dealing with two separate injuries when the gate dropped at round one in Great Britain a month and a half ago. Though Cairoli was able to finish third and fourth overall in the first to rounds, respectively, it was clear the injuries were still bothering him some.

We reached out this week to him to see how things are going, and how this downtime has affected him and his family.

Racer X: What has it been like spending time with your wife, Jill, and your son, Chase, during this time?

Antonio Cairoli: It’s been very nice because you don’t have this time often. In one way it’s nice, but in another way it’s a little bit difficult to focus in the season, when it will start and when not.

Have you been able to do much training?

I have been able to do some training. Mostly, I’ve been doing some rehab for my shoulder and for my knee. So, in one side it’s good because I could make some progress on these problems that I had.