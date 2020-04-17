Road 2 Recovery and YCF Create Pit Bike Raffle For Brian Moreau

April 17, 2020 12:45pm | by:
Road 2 Recovery has teamed up with YCF Riding: Enter to win this Brian Moreau 2019 YCF 125SE replica Mini Bike donated by YCF. This special bike has a Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM Racing team Brian Moreau Graphic kit, blue seat, CNC orange hub, aluminum rim, and CNC orange clamp to look just like Brian’s KTM 250 SX-F race bike. #CourageForBrian

This bike was generously donated by YCF Riding: ycf-riding.com.

  • Tickets are $5 apiece

  • Open Internationally

  • Free shipping in USA

  • All proceeds go towards Brian’s R2R fund.

  • Visit courageforbrianraffle.com for more information and how to enter.

Make sure to check out our latest interview with Brian from earlier this week.

For more ways to help, visit Brian's page on road2recovery.com.

