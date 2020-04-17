Random Thing We Found Today

Here at Racer X, we often come across things that don't necessary make it into the news we report here. As the weeks continue to click away without racing, our deep dives, old photo reviews, social media run downs and general inane bench racing continue as our cabin fever grows worse.

We need an outlet for the inane. These little nuggets could be funny, crazy, or just plain weird, but they often give us a talking point in the inter-office Slack channels. So check back each day for our running tab on Random Things We Found Today.

April 17: Everyone get On the podium!

Looks like a podium for the entitled everyone-gets-a-participation-trophy set.