Racerhead #16

Unfortunately, by the time they got there it was raining. When it finally stopped, the visiting Europeans decided to walk around the new track and see how muddy it was. They didn’t seem impressed by the fairly small track they saw, though they apparently did see a lot of potential in the surrounding valley. So as they wandered around—I will never forget that they were all wearing these matching red Griffs-brand Maico jackets—they started moving the old tires that marked the original track and pulling out the wooden stakes that marked Dad’s original design and pushing them in the ground where they thought the track should go instead. For an hour or so, they walked around the valley marking a whole new track design that they saw in their collective minds’ eyes. I’m sure my dad was probably a little embarrassed that they were erasing his initial ideas of what High Point should look like, but he also worshipped those same European riders, so he left the rocks and stakes out there, and that weekend, instead of driving to Unadilla to watch the Trans-AMA like we were supposed to, Dad has us load up our bikes and we all went out to High Point to ride with the Holberts. For what seemed like hours, we rode around on the grass track that those Maico riders had marked out. There weren’t any jumps, just a lot of slick and beautiful off-camber sweepers and up- and downhills, and I remember thinking we were in a Grand Prix or something. It really was just like riding on a golf course. And when my parents had their second race out there, they advertised it as a “European-style natural-terrain motocross track” and people loved it.

All these years later, despite countless tweaks and changes as the track grew and the sport evolved, a few parts of the track are still pretty much exactly what those visiting Maico riders laid out that October day in 1976 out on the Holbert family farm. Of course now there are jumps, banked turns, tunnels, infrastructure, a starting gate, speaker poles, flagmen stands—all the things that make up a modern motocross track but didn’t exist out there back then.

But right now, today, with the whole world on hold, what is out there on that High Point track that hasn’t been there in nearly 45 years is beautiful green grass that makes the place look like a postcard. Just walking on it yesterday brought back all those amazing memories of days and races gone by. The grass made me think about Dad, about what it was like to practically grow up in a van driving to races every weekend, all five of us sleeping in it, chasing his dream of being a big-time promoter and my brother’s and my dreams of becoming pro riders and just all the time we got to spend together at the races as a family, with our friends and fellow racers and their families….

Yesterday was a moving experience to say the least. And after I completed the lap on foot and started to walk back down the hill to my car, one thought kept coming back into my mind, over and over: I can’t wait for us all to get back out there on our dirt bikes and tear all that grass up again!