Jason Anderson Announces Split with Aldon Baker
Admit it. This lasted six years, which is six years longer than you thought it would last.
Ever since Jason Anderson started working with Aldon Baker, back in 2014, the rumors swirled that the free-spirited Anderson wouldn’t last with Baker’s finely-tuned training and nutrition program. Yet it kept going, Anderson working much harder than he lets on, year after year. It worked, to the tune of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. By then, Anderson had already figured out ways to work the program around his lifestyle, spending more time in California than Florida, and no longer riding every weekday practice moto at the Baker’s Factory, alongside riders like Marvin Musquin. Even when we did see Anderson in Florida, he was often riding with other riders, alternating motos with 250 riders on the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM or Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teams. Anderson would stray just enough outside of the box to make it work for him, without completely abandoning the deal.
Anderson was doing the Aldon thing to his own tune, a bit, but at its core, he was still doing the Aldon thing. Until now. Anderson announced last night on Instagram that he was parting ways with Baker. As expected, he did the announcement with his own distinct style. He's what he said in an Instagram post last night:
So,, just wanted to let you guys all know that I am no longer working with Aldon, before you read it on vital forum or somewhere else..
I want to thank him for all the years together! From being a squirrely rookie in the 450 class, to helping me refine my skills and achieve race wins at the top of the sport! This has nothing to do with his program or anything.. I believe he has a program that’s amazing and wins championships.. that’s just FACTS. For me, I know I’m going to be scrutinized for this decision, which is okay. I made this decision ‘cause I need a change of pace. Needed different tracks, different gym, different cycle routes... I felt, in the recent year, when it came to my program and daily routine that I was just going through the motions some days, w/ no passion or intensity.. Like I was just waking up and going to work. I don’t want that. I want to have pride in what I do! I want to be trying my butt off everyday to improve, getting sketchy at the track, trying to find that extra little 1/10th of a second.
I still want to win races and put my heart into it and I’m more motivated than ever.
Is this the wrong decision?, who knows.. I’m sure you guys will have your opinions, which is okay. But, I’m more excited, than ever, to be racing.
So, thanks to Aldon for putting up with my shit since 2014! Cheers mate!