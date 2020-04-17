Jason Anderson Announces Split with Aldon Baker

Admit it. This lasted six years, which is six years longer than you thought it would last.

Ever since Jason Anderson started working with Aldon Baker, back in 2014, the rumors swirled that the free-spirited Anderson wouldn’t last with Baker’s finely-tuned training and nutrition program. Yet it kept going, Anderson working much harder than he lets on, year after year. It worked, to the tune of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. By then, Anderson had already figured out ways to work the program around his lifestyle, spending more time in California than Florida, and no longer riding every weekday practice moto at the Baker’s Factory, alongside riders like Marvin Musquin. Even when we did see Anderson in Florida, he was often riding with other riders, alternating motos with 250 riders on the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM or Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teams. Anderson would stray just enough outside of the box to make it work for him, without completely abandoning the deal.

Anderson was doing the Aldon thing to his own tune, a bit, but at its core, he was still doing the Aldon thing. Until now. Anderson announced last night on Instagram that he was parting ways with Baker. As expected, he did the announcement with his own distinct style. He's what he said in an Instagram post last night: