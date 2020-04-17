Deals of the Week: April 17, 2020

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Galfer Front Brake Pads with Free Rear Brake Pads, the Turner Performance Products Pro Hardware Kit with Free Track Pack, and the EVS Pro Knee Braces with Free Knee Brace Socks. These items are part of a BOGO deal that ends on Monday. We also have a deal on the Racer X stainless steel water bottle and mystery box this week. Click the products below and order today!

Galfer Front Brake Pads with Free Rear Brake Pads

$29.74 - 56% off