The Nitro Circus team of Travis Pastrana and his crazy cast of friends have been raising the bar of what is actually possible on a motorcycle for years. With shows around the world and a long list of movies and DVDs released, Nitro Circus provides entertainment for hours on end.

So, today we decided to look at 10 wild and crazy moments from the Nitro Circus crew over the years. For this list, we decided to key in on things they accomplished on a motorcycle. The crew does some crazy things with tricycles, base jumping, and much more which we'd highly recommend you check out on their YouTube channel.

The Baja 1000

Back in 2007, Pastrana and the crew decided to give the Baja 1000 a go on a motorcycle. As you'll see, Travis had a tough time finding food to eat for much of the race and the team couldn't exactly agree on how well things were going.