Watch: Behind the Bars, Episode 5: 2014 Ironman GNCC

Welcome to Behind the Bars, where our staff gets together with racers and discusses some of the more memorable moments of racing history, or their careers. There will be stories, laughs, and bench racing to pass the time as we continue this racing hiatus.

This episode of Behind the Bars will feature the 2014 Ironman GNCC ATV race where Chris Borich and Walker Fowler battled to the checkered flag for the race win and the 2014 championship, with Borich making a last minute pass for the win and title. Johnny Gallagher hosts, with Jared Bolton as co-host and we also had a special guest co-host in the form of Kailub Russell.

Today at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST, relive the excitement of the 2014 Ironman GNCC ATV race in Behind the Bars, Episode 5.