Yeah, we’re all on lockdown right now as the SX season pauses and we all try to think about what’s next. I don’t know much other than I’d like to read and listen to things that don’t use the word “pandemic.” So why not try to walk down memory lane?

I’m going to take a look at the 1991 edition of the Hi Flyer cards (baseball cards for motocross racers, which was a thing for a brief time) and dive into the backstory of the card, how it ties in with myself, we’ll try to talk to the rider in the card if we can and all in all, look back at a time in the sport when things were simpler.

Ready? Okay, here we go!

Background: Todd won the 1988 125SX East Region title as a factory Suzuki rider and then found himself back on Suzuki’s with TUF in this 1991 season. Todd was a member of the Michigan Mafia and had very good results for a long time across all the classes. He’s one of those guys, and there’s a ton of them, that got caught up in being on Suzuki which were a step behind the other teams for a while and then when Suzuki was done with them, that’s it for chances. Todd would go on to have a very respectable year this season finishing inside the top 20 in three classes and got 11th in the 500 Class series with only four finishes. He was a small guy also, so that’s impressive. DeHoop’s Racer X vault finishes were better than you remember.

Matthes Tie-In: When I worked for Kelly Smith in 2000 at KTM, long past DeHoop’s prime, he was telling me that at the local Michigan races, it was Todd that would give him trouble and beat him once in a while. I was astounded that DeHoop still raced back then and was able to beat a top-ten 125 guy! Todd still races today by the way. A few years ago, I did a podcast with Todd about his career—check it out if you missed it.

Weirdest Thing About This Card: Well the TUF color scheme is different but I kind of like it and Todd’s wearing the Sinisalo pants that really make everything standout. TUF had a deal with Ford Auto Parts or something this season and Ron Lechien also rode for them just for the 500 Class nationals. Sweet helmet also and the old school Hi Point boots which I remember DeHoop wearing for a long time.

I asked Todd about this card: “Yes, I remember those cards very well and have a few complete sets, plus a stack of my own from multiple years. That particular year Ronnie Tichenor and I rode for TUF Racing/Ford Remanufactured Parts/Red Roof Inns. The bikes color was changed to the old Ford blue signature reman color. I finished 15th overall that year and had a best finish in supercross of 12th. I did break two fingers at Oklahoma City which made the outdoor season a struggle. I didn’t get back to speed until Lake Sugar Tree that year when I finished eighth overall. I also had a couple seventh overall finishes in the 500 national series, I had one of my best rides at Unadilla coming from behind to pass JMB on the last lap for fourth! It was also one of the few years I ever rode for FMF and Donny Elmer! Thanks for reaching out!”