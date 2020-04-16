Time to take another step.

On Tuesday, the Race Leadership Team (RLT) formed a new committee designed to figure out how the heck racing can resume. It’s called the Safe-to-Race Task Force. The RLT grabbed up experienced industry heavies to try to figure out every single way coronavirus could be transferred at a race, and every single way they could stop that from occurring. The group will keep meeting until they find solutions. The goal is to create a Safe-to-Race tool kit with complete guidelines on how to go racing, safely.

This is important. This Safe-to-Race tool kit can then be given to race tracks, and then the race tracks present it to local government authorities and explain that, while racing is not an essential business, it can be done safely.

Here are some details:

The Safe-to-Race Task Force will review current processes and procedures for cash transactions, gate admission, race registration, technical inspection, riders meetings, race procedures, podium celebrations, press conferences, autograph sessions, fan participation and viewing areas, parking and camping areas, etc., and recommend new protocols that focus on protecting the personal health, safety and welfare of athletes, fans and staff. The group will review how to accommodate current social distancing guidelines and identify preventative actions that can be implemented during an event, such as hands-free registration, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and maintaining safe distancing in public areas, as recommended by the CDC. The group will also develop an infectious disease outbreak plan for event organizers that can be shared with their community leaders and local health officials. This group’s final product will be the Safe-to-Race Tool Kit.

Obviously, it’s a huge challenge to hold public events with social distancing in effect (a 100 percent, no-holds-barred re-opening of the economy doesn’t seem likely anytime soon). So, the Safe-to-Race committee must figure out how to hold races under whatever guidelines might exist through the remainder of 2020.

By the way, this includes allowing fans at these races. The NBA and Major League Baseball have huge TV deals which means they can bring in big revenue playing games without fans in attendance. It might be weird, but it still makes economic sense.

It’s not the same for niche sports like this one. This sport doesn’t have huge TV rights deals. The tracks that host Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races need some fans to generate the revenue needed to run the event. I asked Jared Mees, the American Flat Track contender who also is promoter of the Lima, Ohio Half Mile, if he can run a race without fans.

“As an outside promoter like myself, the only thing that supports the event are ticket sales, and [local] sponsors, and of course you’re not going to have any sponsors if there aren’t any fans,” said Mees. “I can’t run the Lima Half Mile without fans. I would lose out very, very big.”