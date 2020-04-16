Both a championship racer and promoter of one of the top events on the American Flat Track calendar, Indian Motorcycle's Jared Mees is one of the best riders to talk to during the shutdown. He's one of the most analytical and hardworking riders in any paddock, so how does he cope? Jason Weigandt digs in, learning Mees' take on the current state as both a racer and a promoter, and also even more about his own personality.

"My own family knows, me on race day, don't even bother him," he says. "It's bad. I don't want people to take this the wrong way, but at the races I'm like, 'Man, I don't have time for anybody. I'm here to win, to put points on the board, and to represent my sponsors.' I work too hard during the week and too hard at the races, and there's nobody standing in my way to mess my focus up. Dude, I don't care if I lose friends at the racetrack! I don't care! It's about winning."

But with all racing on hold, there's nothing for Mees and his fellow competitors to win. How do they turn those competitive juices off?

