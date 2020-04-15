We dive back to nearly 30 years ago today at one of the hidden gems of supercross lore. The 1992 Tampa Supercross isn't a race that pops to the top of the list of great races, but it certainly had some moments in it that made it very special.

Whether it's eight different guys battling for the lead, Jeremy McGrath making a 250 class cameo in the middle of his 125 West championship campaign, or Bradshaw doing Bradshaw things, this race had it all. Oh, and those whoops! We look at the 1992 Tampa Supercross a little more in depth today for this week's edition of Race Examination.