Racer X: So, you’re from Budds Creek?

Jarrett Frye: Yeah, I’m like ten minutes from there, but I have been in California for a little over a year to be next to the team. I’m living with Justin Cooper and training with Gareth Swanepoel and most of the guys on the team.

What classes are you currently riding?

I was supposed to go pro at Hangtown this year, but I got hurt. I tore my ACL so I won’t be going pro at Hangtown or whatever the first round of outdoors ends up being!

So, what will you do now?

I think the plan right now is just to focus on healing up and then maybe try racing outdoors. Time will tell how the recovery goes and stuff and when I can get back on the bike. But if not, I’ll just have to wait until next year to go pro in supercross.

Would race any supercross later this year? Are you allowed?

Yeah, I’d be allowed to. I don’t know if I would or not, just not having much time on the bike or supercross, really.

How’d you do your ACL?

I was at Hangtown for an area qualifier and on the start I just dabbed my leg and tore it. It sucks.