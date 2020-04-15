Justin Barcia to Join Us on Racer X Instagram Live Video April 17 at 2 P.M. EST

April 15, 2020 5:00pm
Monster Energy Yamaha's Justin Barcia will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video Friday, April 17, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. Bam Bam will answer questions posed from Weigandt and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes. You can watch the Instagram Live on the Racer X Instagram account live or the archive for 24 hours after.

If you have questions for Barcia, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.

