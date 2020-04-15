So, you talked about coming to the US. Will your Road 2 Recovery fund help you get back here?

I don’t know exactly. Mathilde [Musquin] and TK [Tyler Keefe] are helping me with all of that stuff. I have a visa until October of 2021, I think? But yeah, there is no way I stay here. I was pretty good there in the US. I know the way you guys think, how badly they want things - you guys are way more positive than people in France. I love the mentality in the US. Especially in my situation, I need that kind of positivity around me and therapists that are pushing me to push the limits and to work as much as I can. Every day here it’s always the same thing, “Oh we don’t know what’s going to happen,” but no one knows! We never know what is going to happen. They are not telling me, “Yes, you are going to walk,” or, “No, you are not going to walk.” They tell me nothing. I think that positive support and someone to push me helps a lot in what I’m doing because mentally is already so tough.

Yeah, trust me, I get that. I wish it were different for you. So, if you’re ready, what do you remember about that day?

I remember everything. I didn’t get knocked out. I was doing the double-triple section and slipped on the face of the jump and went on the side and touched the tuff block and went like this (hand gesture of a bike flipping) on the front so… yeah. I remember everything, how they took me off of the track, everything. That was bad. At first, I crashed, and I couldn’t feel my legs and they came to me and I said, “Wait, I cannot move anything, I cannot feel anything, I’m paralyzed.” I said it several times. I was so focused on not having feeling, not having anything that I didn’t notice they were doing something wrong.

When I was going to the hospital and they cut my gear off, Mathilde took my gear away and when we got there, I asked her if they had taken it because I didn’t know, I couldn’t feel. At that time, I could tell that this was really serious. They rushed me into surgery, then I woke up and spent a week in ICU. I barely remember that week. I didn’t have any strength. Once I was able to take my phone, I saw some pictures [of being taken off the track] and I said, “Well, there is a big, big problem now,” you know? That sucked, they messed up really bad.