Infront Moto Racing Provides Latest MXGP Calendar Update
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing would like to inform that there have been further changes made to the 2020 MXGP racing calendar.
Due to the global situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, further changes have been made in order to ensure the health and safety of the staff, teams, riders and fans. Infront Moto Racing alongside with the FIM, FIM Europe and the local organizers are working hard to preserve as much of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar as possible.
First update involves the MXGP of Russia, due to take place on the 7th of June at the Orlyonok venue as it will now be postponed to the 5th of July, while the MXGP of Latvia will move from the 14th of June, with the event taking place at the popular Kegums circuit on the 12th of July.
This also means that the MXGP of Italy in Maggiora planned to take place on the 5th of July, will now be moved to the 19th of July, with the MXGP of Trentino being postponed to the 4th of October. Additionally, the recent announcement by the French government also means that the MXGP of France scheduled on the 28th of June, will take place at a later date, with an announcement being made following the development of restrictions that have been put in place.
The Updated Calendar can be viewed here, as while you can click and download it.
2020 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain Sunday, March 1
- MXGPMXGP of The Netherlands Sunday, March 8
- MXGPMXGP of Russia Sunday, July 58:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia Sunday, July 128:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Italy Sunday, July 198:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic Sunday, July 268:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Belgium Sunday, August 28:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Germany Sunday, August 98:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden Sunday, August 168:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Finland Sunday, August 238:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Turkey Sunday, September 68:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of China Sunday, September 138:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Emilia Romagna Sunday, September 208:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino Saturday, October 38:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Spain Sunday, October 118:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal Sunday, October 188:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Indonesia Sunday, November 18:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Asia (Indonesia) Sunday, November 88:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Argentina Sunday, November 228:00 AM
- MXGP
We would like to thank the FIM, FIM Europe, as well as the local organisers, Motorcycle Federation of Russia (MXGP Russia), LaMSF, Kristers Sergis & Motocenter Zelta Zirgs (MXGP Latvia), MOTOCLUBARCO ALTOGARDA OFFROAD & Crossodromo il Ciclamino (MXGP Trentino), FMI and A SPORT GROUP (MXGP Italy), FFM and Motoclub Angerien (MXGP France) for their cooperation during this time.
With the current situation worldwide, these changes have been unavoidable, and we would like to thank you all for your understanding as we continue to monitor the situation and take it day-by-day.