Infront Moto Racing Provides Latest MXGP Calendar Update

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing would like to inform that there have been further changes made to the 2020 MXGP racing calendar.

Due to the global situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, further changes have been made in order to ensure the health and safety of the staff, teams, riders and fans. Infront Moto Racing alongside with the FIM, FIM Europe and the local organizers are working hard to preserve as much of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar as possible.

First update involves the MXGP of Russia, due to take place on the 7th of June at the Orlyonok venue as it will now be postponed to the 5th of July, while the MXGP of Latvia will move from the 14th of June, with the event taking place at the popular Kegums circuit on the 12th of July.

This also means that the MXGP of Italy in Maggiora planned to take place on the 5th of July, will now be moved to the 19th of July, with the MXGP of Trentino being postponed to the 4th of October. Additionally, the recent announcement by the French government also means that the MXGP of France scheduled on the 28th of June, will take place at a later date, with an announcement being made following the development of restrictions that have been put in place.

The Updated Calendar can be viewed here, as while you can click and download it.